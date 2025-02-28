'Aghathiyaa' review: A gripping thriller

Director Pa. Vijay’s latest film, Aghathiyaa, featuring Jiiva and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles, hit theatres on February 28, 2025. Blending emotions, mystery, and supernatural elements, the film offers an engaging experience for movie lovers. With a talented cast and an intriguing storyline,let's see how it fares at box-office.

Story

The story revolves around Aghathiyaa (Jiiva), a passionate filmmaker whose career faces an unexpected setback when his film shoot is abruptly canceled. This twist pushes him into financial turmoil, jeopardizing the treatment of his ailing mother (Rohini), who is battling cancer.

Desperate to save his mother, Aghathiyaa takes a drastic decision that entangles him in a web of supernatural occurrences. Along the way, his girlfriend Veena (Raashii Khanna) and a mysterious doctor, Siddhartha (Arjun Sarja), enter his life, bringing even more intrigue. As secrets unravel, the film blends emotional drama with thrilling twists, keeping viewers hooked.

Performances

Jiiva delivers a mature and layered performance, effectively portraying the struggles of a son and filmmaker caught in a crisis. His emotional range adds depth to the character. Arjun Sarja commands attention as the enigmatic doctor, and his strong screen presence adds weight to the film.

Raashii Khanna brings charm to her role, supporting the story well despite limited screen time. Rohini is effortlessly convincing as the mother, while Yogi Babu and VTV Ganesh provide lighthearted moments. The supporting cast, including Radha Ravi, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Edward Sonnenblick, fit seamlessly into their roles.

Technicalities

Director Pa. Vijay crafts an intriguing tale, blending supernatural elements with an emotional core. The screenplay flows smoothly, with twists arriving at regular intervals to maintain interest.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s background score enhances the mystery, while a couple of songs add emotional appeal. Deepak Kumar Padhy’s cinematography captures the tension beautifully, especially in the eerie sequences. Editor San Lokesh maintains a balanced pace, ensuring the story unfolds without unnecessary lag. Production values are decent, giving the film a polished look.

Analysis

Aghathiyaa stands out for its blend of emotion and suspense, anchored by strong performances and a gripping storyline. Pa. Vijay succeeds in creating a thriller that is both emotionally engaging and visually appealing. While the film could have explored some elements further, the overall execution leaves a positive impression.

With Jiiva and Arjun Sarja in fine form and a plot filled with unexpected turns, Aghathiyaa offers a thrilling ride for audiences who enjoy mystery-dramas with a heart.

Rating: 3/5