Aha Lights Up Hussain Sagar with Floating Billboard for Dance IKON 2

Hyderabad: In a striking fusion of entertainment and marketing, aha, the leading regional OTT platform, has transformed Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar Lake into an unconventional advertising canvas. To herald the return of Dance IKON Season 2: Wildfire, the platform unveiled a colossal 5-ton floating installation, redefining the city’s promotional landscape.

The massive structure, stretching 40 feet in length and 36 feet in height, was assembled within a record 48 hours and mounted on a 72×20-foot barge. With its illuminated display visible from key vantage points around the lake, the installation has become an instant sensation, drawing the attention of locals, tourists, and social media enthusiasts alike.

While traditional marketing campaigns rely on billboards and digital promotions, aha’s bold approach has ignited a conversation on experiential advertising in the regional OTT space. Speaking about the campaign, aha’s Chief Marketing Officer, Vipin Unni, emphasized the brand’s commitment to innovation. “We don’t just launch shows—we make waves. The reaction has been phenomenal, with the installation turning into a social media hotspot overnight.”

With Dance IKON 2: Wildfire promising fierce competition, dramatic eliminations, and unexpected twists, aha’s grand marketing stunt mirrors the show’s high-energy essence. The initiative not only reinforces aha’s creative prowess but also cements its reputation as a trendsetter in the digital entertainment landscape.

As the floating spectacle continues to capture attention, it serves as a testament to aha’s ability to blend storytelling with immersive marketing, ensuring that Dance IKON 2: Wildfire arrives with an impact as bold as its name suggests.