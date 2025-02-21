Live
- SEBI plans to curb proliferation of thematic MF schemes: Chairperson Buch
- Tesla needs to produce cars in India to scale, keep price between Rs 25-30 lakh: CLSA
- Farmers’ Union Announces Indefinite Protest Over Scrap Sale Irregularities
- “Do Not Forget the Telugu Language” - Principal Anjaiah
- Adani Group to Invest ₹30,000 Crore in Kerala Over Next Five Years
- Hyderabad Gets Direct IndiGo Flights to Medinah Three Times a Week
- Two Thrilling Web Series to Stream on OTT Platforms on Feb 28
- Assam CM, family take holy dip at Sangam
- *Sharmila Urges Coalition Government to Address Concerns of Group-2 Mains Candidates*
- Students in Telangana Develop AI Model for Telugu Language
Just In
Aha Lights Up Hussain Sagar with Floating Billboard for Dance IKON 2
Hyderabad: In a striking fusion of entertainment and marketing, aha, the leading regional OTT platform, has transformed Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar Lake into an unconventional advertising canvas. To herald the return of Dance IKON Season 2: Wildfire, the platform unveiled a colossal 5-ton floating installation, redefining the city’s promotional landscape.
The massive structure, stretching 40 feet in length and 36 feet in height, was assembled within a record 48 hours and mounted on a 72×20-foot barge. With its illuminated display visible from key vantage points around the lake, the installation has become an instant sensation, drawing the attention of locals, tourists, and social media enthusiasts alike.
While traditional marketing campaigns rely on billboards and digital promotions, aha’s bold approach has ignited a conversation on experiential advertising in the regional OTT space. Speaking about the campaign, aha’s Chief Marketing Officer, Vipin Unni, emphasized the brand’s commitment to innovation. “We don’t just launch shows—we make waves. The reaction has been phenomenal, with the installation turning into a social media hotspot overnight.”
With Dance IKON 2: Wildfire promising fierce competition, dramatic eliminations, and unexpected twists, aha’s grand marketing stunt mirrors the show’s high-energy essence. The initiative not only reinforces aha’s creative prowess but also cements its reputation as a trendsetter in the digital entertainment landscape.
As the floating spectacle continues to capture attention, it serves as a testament to aha’s ability to blend storytelling with immersive marketing, ensuring that Dance IKON 2: Wildfire arrives with an impact as bold as its name suggests.