Aishwarya Rajesh faces backlash over peace message amid India-Pakistan tensions

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh has stirred controversy after sharing a peace-themed post on social media amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. While the nation is rallying behind the Indian Army following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of several innocent people, Aishwarya’s message has sparked mixed reactions.

In her Instagram post, the actress wrote, “Say no to war. As a citizen of a democratic country, I appeal to both the Indian and Pakistani governments to choose peace over conflict. Let’s take steps towards understanding and avoid unnecessary loss of life. Soldiers, skilled people, and innocent citizens must not die. Let this message reach everyone.”

Although the post appeared to advocate for non-violence, it drew heavy criticism from netizens who felt her statement failed to address the root cause of the current unrest. Many pointed out that she did not directly condemn Pakistan for the terror attacks and accused her of equating both sides, despite clear evidence of aggression from across the border.

Social media users expressed disappointment, stating that at a time when the Indian Army is retaliating in defense, such neutral messages can be misleading. Some even questioned whether Aishwarya was aware of the gravity of the situation.

With public emotions running high, the consensus among many Indians is that solidarity with the armed forces is crucial, and public figures should be mindful of their words during times of national crisis.