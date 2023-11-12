Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial Lyca Productions film 'Lal Salaam' teaser released on Deepavali

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the team behind Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial venture under Lyca Productions, "Lal Salaam," unveiled an intense and captivating teaser. This Indian Tamil-language sports drama, written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's banner Lyca Productions, features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with a notable extended cameo by Rajinikanth himself.





Super Star Rajinikanth, in a gesture that thrilled his fans and movie enthusiasts, conveyed heartfelt Diwali wishes before unveiling the film's teaser. The teaser vividly portrays the events unfolding in Mumbai, shedding light on the repercussions of clashes between Hindus and Muslims in a cricket-centric setting. It narrates the story of two fervent cricket enthusiasts—one Hindu, the other Muslim—who, driven by their religious disparities, foster animosity and envy on the cricket field.

The crux of the story revolves around Moinuddin Bhai, portrayed by Rajinikanth, and his quest to resolve the escalating tensions. The teaser showcases Moinuddin Bhai's struggle to restore peace in the region by engaging in dialogues and reconciliation efforts between the conflicting communities.

The creators encourage audiences to delve deeper into "Lal Salaam" to witness Moinuddin Bhai's endeavors aimed at preventing the poisoning of young minds with religious animosity fueled by vested interests and political motives in both communities. The film is set to hit screens for Pongal 2024, with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth portraying the roles of the young cricketers. Adding to the allure, the movie features a cameo by the legendary cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. "Lal Salaam" is slated for a grand multilingual release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Cast: Superstar Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal,Vikrant, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Star Cricketer Kapil Dev, Senthil,Thambiramaiah, Ananthika, Vivek Prasanna, Thangadurai and others

Technicians

Screenplay, Direction: Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Music:AR,Rahman

Editor:B.Praveen Bhaskar

Cinematographer:Vishnu Rangaswamy

Producer:Subaskaran

Art Director: Ramu Thangaraj

PRO(Telugu): Surendra Kumar Naidu, Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media)

Banner:Lyca Productions

Lyca Productions Head: GKM.Tamizhl Kumaran

Stylish: Satya.NJ

Stunts: Anal Arasu, Kickass Kali,Stunt Vicky

Story: Vishnu Rangaswamy

Publicity Designer: Sivam C Kabilan