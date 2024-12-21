Aishwarya Sharma pins hopes on ‘Drinker Sai’

Aishwarya Sharma, the lead actress in the upcoming film Drinker Sai, shared her insights into her character and her journey into the film industry in a recent interview. Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetty, Drinker Sai stars Dharma in the title role, and is set for a theatrical release on December 27.

Aishwarya plays the role of Baghi, a strong and rebellious medical student. She expressed that the character deeply resonated with her, and it was both a challenging and exciting role to portray. “When I first heard the story, I knew it was a powerful character. I felt a deep responsibility to do it justice,” she said.

Despite being a non-native Telugu speaker, Aishwarya admitted that the language was the biggest challenge she faced during filming. “At times, I didn’t fully understand the dialogues, but I enjoyed the acting process and working with such a supportive team,” she added.

Aishwarya also spoke about working with her co-star Dharma, praising his support and dedication. She highlighted the fun and relaxed atmosphere on set, thanks to director Kiran’s lighthearted approach. The actress also revealed that the film features a heartfelt love story and strong messages, which she believes will resonate with the audience.

With Drinker Sai being her debut as the heroine, Aishwarya expressed her excitement about being a part of the South Indian film industry, which she admires for its meaningful and natural storytelling. The film promises to be a mass entertainer with a unique blend of romance and drama.