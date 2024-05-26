Ajay Ghosh, Chandini Chowdary starrer ‘Music Shop Murthy’locks release date

Despite being a small-scale production, the promotional campaign for Ajay Ghosh's upcoming film "Music Shop Murthy" is in full swing. From captivating posters to intriguing teasers and melodious songs, every aspect of the movie's promotion has piqued audience interest. Penned and directed by Siva Paladugu, and produced by Harsha Garapati and Ranga Rao Garapati under Fly High Cinemas, "Music Shop Murthy" promises a unique blend of emotion and entertainment.

The much-awaited release date of the film has been unveiled. "Music Shop Murthy" is scheduled to hit theaters on June 14th, offering a delightful treat for audiences during the monsoon season. With less than three weeks to go, anticipation is building for this family-friendly entertainer, which boasts a storyline that appeals to all age groups. The release date poster features Ajay Ghosh engrossed in a conversation with Chandini Chowdary, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

The movie will enjoy a wide release courtesy of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, known for distributing blockbuster hits such as "Ambajipeta Marriage Band," "Baby," and "DJ Tillu."

In "Music Shop Murthy," Ajay Ghosh portrays the role of a music shop owner with dreams of becoming a DJ, with Chandini Chowdary assisting him in his journey. The film also stars Amani, Amit Sharma, Bhanu Chandar, and Dayanandh Reddy in significant roles.

With Sreenivas Bejugam handling the cinematography and Pavan composing the music, "Music Shop Murthy" promises to offer a delightful cinematic experience. Bonthala Nageswara Reddy serves as the editor for the film.







