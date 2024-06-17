Complete irrigation projects on time, Majhi tells officers

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed the officers of the Water Resources department to complete the ongoing irrigation projects on time.



The Chief Minister also directed them to manage water efficiently during the delayed monsoon period. He advised the officials to be in a state of preparedness for managing possible flood situation during the ensuing monsoon.

Majhi said the improvement of the status of the farmers of the State is a top priority of his government. He said the Water Resources department has a key role to play in making water available to farmers. He called on all the officers of the department to work with sincerity, transparency and dedication to ensure greater benefit for farmers.