Live
- Congress to corner Maha govt on drought & farmers' distress during monsoon session: Nana Patole
- Rescue operation over, focus on restoration now, says Railway Minister after visiting train accident site
- Heavy Rain Lash Hyderabad, Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant
- SHRM introduces enhanced categories for 13th edition of HR Excellence Awards
- Sharad Pawar urges Shinde to call meeting to mull ways to end drought in Pune District
- Russian President Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam
- BJP Expected To Retain Speaker's Post In 18th Lok Sabha, Deputy Speaker Role For NDA Ally
- Athletics: Neeraj Chopra to take part in Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland
- JD(U) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur Sparks Controversy With Remarks On Muslim And Yadav Communities
- Complete irrigation projects on time, Majhi tells officers
Just In
Complete irrigation projects on time, Majhi tells officers
Highlights
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed the officers of the Water Resources department to complete the ongoing irrigation projects on time.
Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed the officers of the Water Resources department to complete the ongoing irrigation projects on time.
The Chief Minister also directed them to manage water efficiently during the delayed monsoon period. He advised the officials to be in a state of preparedness for managing possible flood situation during the ensuing monsoon.
Majhi said the improvement of the status of the farmers of the State is a top priority of his government. He said the Water Resources department has a key role to play in making water available to farmers. He called on all the officers of the department to work with sincerity, transparency and dedication to ensure greater benefit for farmers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS