Ajith's Thunivu Is Titled 'Thegimpu' In Telugu And Is All Set For The Pongal Race

It is all known that Kollywood's most-awaited movies Thunivu and Vaarisu are in for the Pongal race. The dubbed versions of these movies will be released in the Telugu language. Well, Vaarisu is titled as Vaarasudu in Telugu and as it is a bi-lingual all the details of the movie are already known. Off late, the makers of Ajith's movie dropped the Telugu release details on social media. It is titled 'Thegimpu' and is distributed by Radha Krishna under the IVY Productions banner.

Along with sharing the new poster of Ajith, the makers also wrote, "#Thunivu as #Thegimpu In Telugu Andhra Pradesh, Telangana distributor @Radhakrishnaen9 @IVYProductions9 #ThunivuPongal #NoGutsNoGlory #Ajithkumar #HVinoth @boneykapoor".

The poster showcased Ajith with full beard holding the gun! He looked modish with cool sunnies too!

Going with the details of this movie it also has an ensemble cast of:

• Ajith Kumar

• Manju Warrier

• John Kokken

• Samuthirakan0069

• Mamathi Chari

• Veera

• Prem Kumar

• Mahanadi Shankar

• Nayana Sai

• Amir

• Ajay

• Ciby Chandran

Thegimpu is directed by H Vinoth and is produced by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios banners. Being Ajith's 61st movie, it is a complete action thriller and will hit the theatres on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival!

As in Tollywood, the big clash between the ace actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna is highlighted in the same way, even Ajith and Vijay are all said to lock horns in Kollywood. But as the festival turns into the biggest holiday season, all these are expected to bag massive collections at the ticket windows.