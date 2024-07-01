Ajith’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ first look sparks excitement

Ajith Kumar, a dominant force in Kollywood with a substantial Tollywood fan base, is back with his latest film, "Vidaamuyarchi." Produced by Lyca Productions under the leadership of Subaskaran, the film promises to be a visual spectacle.





The highly anticipated first look of "Vidaamuyarchi" was recently unveiled, sparking immense excitement among fans. The poster showcases Ajith in his signature cool and confident style, hinting at a thrilling action drama. This reveal has fans speculating about the film's intriguing storyline.



"Vidaamuyarchi" reunites Ajith with Trisha and Action King Arjun, the blockbuster trio from "Mankatha." Their on-screen chemistry is eagerly awaited by fans. The star-studded cast also includes Aarav, Regina Cassandra, and Nikhil, ensuring a captivating cinematic experience.

Directed by MagizhThirumeni, known for his compelling narratives, "Vidaamuyarchi" is being filmed on a grand scale, with key scenes shot in Azerbaijan, promising exotic locales and stunning visuals. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the excitement with his energetic scores. The technical crew features industry stalwarts like Om Prakash (Cinematography), NB Srikanth (Editing), and Milan (Art Direction), ensuring top-notch production quality.

With the shoot set to wrap by mid-August, Lyca Productions is expected to announce the release date soon. Sun TV has acquired satellite rights, and Netflix has secured post-theatrical OTT rights, guaranteeing a wide audience for this highly anticipated film.