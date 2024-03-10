Akash Puri unveils new role as brand ambassador for RC Trendsetters clothing brand

Young actor Akash Puri has stepped into a new role as the brand ambassador for the renowned men's clothing brand, RC Trendsetters. The clothing brand, gaining prominence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, marked its collaboration with Akash Puri at a grand launch event held in Hyderabad. This partnership signifies a notable first for the actor as he ventures into the realm of promoting a clothing brand.

RC Trendsetters, spearheaded by founders Ramesh and Roman, has earned acclaim for its distinctive offerings in men's fashion. The brand's commitment to authenticity and a diverse range of clothing styles has garnered a loyal customer base.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Akash Puri shared, "I was initially uncertain about endorsing a clothing brand as my personal style tends to be quite casual. However, after understanding the vision and goals of RC Trendsetters in the clothing industry, I decided to take on the role of their brand ambassador. This marks my first endorsement in the branding space, and I'm thrilled about it. The positive response to the launch has been overwhelming, and discussions are underway for potential partnerships with other brands."









The brand launch event saw the active participation of Akash Puri alongside RC Trendsetters' founders, Ramesh and Roman. Akash further discussed his upcoming career ventures, mentioning that he is currently scrutinizing scripts meticulously after the lukewarm performance of his last film, 'Chor Bazar.' He expressed his intention to take on diverse roles that appeal to a broad audience, including kids, families, and the youth.



Regarding his relationship with his renowned father, director Puri Jagannath, Akash disclosed, "My father believes it's crucial for me to establish myself as a hero before considering roles in his films. I have their full support, and my dad reviews my scripts. I'm inspired by recent films like 'Karthikeya 2' and 'Hanuman,' and I aspire to contribute to such impactful projects."

Ramesh, the owner of RC Trendsetters, shared insights into the brand's inception, emphasizing their commitment to genuine products in the online clothing market. Roman, co-owner, expressed gratitude to Akash for agreeing to represent their brand and outlined their vision to expand to Hyderabad with a new store.

As Akash Puri embraces his role as the face of RC Trendsetters, the collaboration promises to bring together the worlds of entertainment and fashion, offering a unique blend of style and authenticity to fashion-conscious consumers in the region.