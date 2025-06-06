Akhil sachdeva on working with Mawra Hocane: ‘Music Has No Boundaries, But Nation Comes First’

Playback singer Akhil Sachdeva recently opened up about his latest romantic track Tu Chaand Hai and the emotional journey behind its creation. The song, released on April 4, 2025, features Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the video, sparking both appreciation and conversation, especially in light of the ongoing ban on Pakistani artists in India.

In a chat, Akhil revealed that Tu Chaand Hai wasn’t an immediate hit with him. Initially, due to his packed schedule of shows and travel, he turned the offer down. “When I first heard it over the phone, it didn’t strike me as something I should do,” he admitted. But it was his wife who changed his mind, urging him to give it a second listen. “She said, ‘This is a beautiful song, you can’t say no,’ and she was right,” he reflected.

Mawra Hocane’s involvement added another layer of familiarity to the project. Akhil had known her for years through her brother-in-law, singer Farhan Saeed—his close friend of nearly a decade. Their previous meeting during an overseas concert helped make the Dubai shoot effortless and smooth.

Addressing the sensitive issue of working with Pakistani talent, Akhil shared a balanced perspective: “Music has no boundaries, but the nation must come first. Despite some aggressive reactions, we answered with love. The song is ours—they only cast the actress. And yes, we always stand with the nation.”

Akhil’s candid reflections and heartfelt song show that music, while global, still holds space for deep personal and national sentiment.