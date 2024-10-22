Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Begin Wedding Festivities

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding has been a hot topic recently. The “Made in Heaven” star shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding ceremony, Pasupu Danchatam, on October 21. This traditional Telugu ritual marks the start of the wedding celebrations. After sharing these moments, fans grew more curious about the couple’s wedding plans. They got engaged earlier this year, on August 8, in a private event.

Sobhita Dhulipala, dressed in a vibrant pink-orange saree with golden-green detailing, took part in the Pasupu Danchatam at her family home. She shared the joyful moments with her close female relatives, adding a caption that read, "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. And so it begins! (sic)."

Pasupu Danchatam, also referred to as Pasupu Kottadam, involves grinding turmeric using a traditional stone grinder. This event is culturally significant and closely mirrors the haldi ritual in North Indian weddings. It symbolizes purity and blessings as the marriage ceremonies officially begin.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official update on their wedding. There are rumors that the couple is set to marry in early December. However, details such as the wedding date and venue remain unconfirmed. There have been speculations about the wedding taking place in a palace in Rajasthan, although no formal announcement has been made.

On August 8, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a private engagement ceremony in Hyderabad. The actor’s father, Nagarjuna, publicly confirmed the news and shared photographs from the engagement. Their love story began in 2022, a year after Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple met at a mutual friend's party and have since been in a relationship.