Akshaye Khanna wraps ‘Mahakali’ shoot

The much-anticipated mythological film Mahakali, the third chapter in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), is steadily progressing with strong buzz following the blockbuster success of HanuMan. Helmed by Prasanth Varma as showrunner, the film is backed by RKD Studios and produced by Rizwan Ramesh Duggal. It is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru.

Actress Bhoomi Shetty headlines the film in the titular role, portraying the fierce and powerful divine avatar of Mahakali. The makers promise an intense and visually striking interpretation of the mythological character.

Adding to the film’s appeal, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has joined the project in a pivotal role as Shukracharya. The actor, who recently tasted success with Dhurandhar, is set to make a powerful entry into the PVCU. On the occasion of his birthday, Prasanth Varma shared a captivating still from the sets and confirmed that Akshaye Khanna has completed shooting for his portions.

The production of Mahakali is currently in full swing, with over 100 days of filming already wrapped up. The team has now commenced an extensive 40-day final schedule in Hyderabad. Simultaneously, large-scale VFX work is underway across multiple studios, aiming to deliver a grand cinematic spectacle.

With expectations soaring, the makers are gearing up to announce the film’s release date soon, further heightening anticipation among audiences for this ambitious mythological venture.