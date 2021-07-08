Akshaye Khanna's SOS: Temple Attack is inspired by which real-life incident and where can you watch it?

ZEE5 is all set to present its audience with yet another riveting thriller titled State Of Siege: Temple Attack. Featuring Akshaye Khanna in the lead, the film marks Khanna's entry to the digital world. The trailer and posters of SOS: Temple Attack have met with a lot of intrigue amongst the netizens.

State Of Siege is a ZEE5 original series, based on real life event. The first season, SOS: 26/11, was based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which shook the entire world. It depicted the lesser-known facts and the untold stories of the brave NSG commandos who saved Mumbai when it was under siege during the terrorist attacks. The critically acclaimed series is now back with season two, and the audience cannot wait!

Akshaye Khanna's State Of Siege: Temple Attack is based on which incident that shook the country?

SOS: Temple Attack is based on the September 2002 attack that took place at the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. The series unveils many untold events related to the attack and showcases how the NSG commandos fought off the terrorists who sieged the temple.

On 24th September 2002, two armed men entered the Swaminarayan temple by trespassing the security and started an open fire at the visitors and pilgrims. As a result of the carnage, around 30 people were killed and more than 80 were injured. Brave NSG commandos took over and ended the siege, rescuing those held hostage by the terrorists.

In State Of Siege: Temple Attack movie, Akshaye Khanna will be seen playing the role of Major Hanut Singh. In the trailer, it is shown that he decides to 'compromise' the mission; however, he manages to save the temple and the hostages with his team eventually.





Khanna has already played the role on an Indian soldier in his other films, making the fans even more eager for his groundbreaking performance in SOS: Temple attack.

Helmed by Ken Ghosh, the thriller also features Gautam Rode, Vivek Dahiya, Abhimanyu Singh, Akshay Oberoi, Sameer Soni, and Manjari Fadnnis among others. The stellar cast includes some of the most popular faces of the industry, making the film even more exciting.

SOS: Temple Attack is produced by Contiloe Pictures. While speaking to a leading daily, CEO Abhimanyu Singh said "Very rarely have we highlighted the role of the Indian commandos in neutralizing attacks by our enemies. The State Of Siege series was designed to give their perspective and contribution. The success of State of Siege: 26/11 encouraged us to tell these stories further and the obvious extension for us was to chronicle the events of the temple attack that shook the nation. Akshaye's demeanor and craft make him the perfect fit to lead this narrative, and we're more than excited to be partnering with ZEE5 again on this one."

Where to watch State of Siege: Temple Attack?

