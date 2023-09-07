Akshay’s next gets a new title ‘Mission Raniganj’

Star hero Akshay Kumar scored a superhit with his recent release “Oh My God 2.” After a string of disappointments, “OMG 2” provided a huge relief to the actor.

Akshay’s next movie is based on Jaswant Singh, who risked his life to save his co-workers during a coal mine collapse in Raniganj coal fields in 1989.

Initially, the film was named “The Great Indian Rescue,” and now it has been renamed “Mission Raniganj.”Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and revealed that the teaser will be releasing soon. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar’s “Cuttputlli,” the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster “Ratsasan,” has also undergone a name change. Originally, the film was “Mission Cindrella,” which was later changed to “Cuttputlli.”

This has happened again for this survival thriller, and hence, the audiences are bewildered. ‘The Great Bharat Rescue’ is the tagline. Hot beauty Parineeti Chopra is playing a crucial role. Tinu Suresh Desai directed “Mission Raniganj,” while JackkyBhagnani bankrolled it. The movie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on October 6, 2023.







