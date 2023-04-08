'Albela Albela' Song Promo Is Out From Allari Naresh's Ugram Movie…

Tollywood's ace actor Allari Naresh is now enjoying the success path of his career. He recently bagged a decent hit with Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam movie. For his upcoming movie Ugram, he teamed up with Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala. Being an action entertainer, it is all ready to hit the theatres this summer. So, as the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the promo of the romantic single, "Albela Albela…" and showcased the beautiful chemistry between the lead pair.



Even Allari Naresh also shared the song promo on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "It's time to dance with your family #Ugram second single #AlbelaAlbela promo out now - http://youtu.be/TxAOvlz3ras Full video song tomorrow at 11.07 AM #UgramOnMay5th".

The promo is all lovely showcasing the lead actors Naresh and Mirna along with the little one enjoying the beach side vacation! Revanth and Sravana Bhargavi crooned it perfectly… The full song will be unveiled on 9th April i.e tomorrow…

Going with the earlier released teaser of Ugram, it first introduced Naresh as a cop and he is seen taking a toll on the goons in a forest during the night times. His introductory scene with torch lights gave goose bumps and showcased him in a complete new look for the first time. Then the teaser showcases beautiful glimpses of his family. He enjoys a vacation with his daughter and wife! But as the antagonist warns Naresh to be careful, it seems his family is attacked. So, Naresh is seen once again showing off his 'Ugra Roopam' to the goons who touched his family. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his rivalry with the villain!

Casting Details:

• Allari Naresh

• Mirnaa Menon

• Indraja

• Sharath Lohithaswa

• Shatru

• Srinivas Sai

• Manikanta Varanasi

• Naga Mahesh

• Ramesh Reddy

• Baby Uha Reddy

It is Naresh's 60th movie and even the caption 'Shadow of Hope' also upped expectations. This movie is helmed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

Ugram will now hit the theatres on 5th May, 2023!