ALCC Trailer Launched by Dr. Reddy

The much-awaited trailer of 'ALCC (O Universal Bachelor)' was officially launched at a grand event held at K.S.R.M. Engineering College, Kadapa. The trailer was unveiled by the institution’s Chairman, Dr. Chandra Obul Reddy, in the presence of a massive audience of over 6,000 attendees, including students, faculty, staff members, and the film’s unit.

Directed by Leeladhar Rao Kola under the banner of LR Film Circuits, 'ALCC' has already generated positive buzz among viewers, who are eagerly looking forward to experiencing it on the big screen. The film stars J.P. Naveen in the lead role, with a strong supporting cast featuring Srikar Komanduri, Kamal, D. Srinivasulu Reddy, Sham Nayak, Nethra, Rajeev Kolar, Harinath Raju, and others.

The event also coincided with a special tribute program—Sivananda Smarana—organized to commemorate the birthday of Leeladhar Rao’s father. On this occasion, both the director and the lead actor were felicitated for their contributions.