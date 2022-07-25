Alia Bhatt And Shefali Shah's Darlings Movie Trailer Is Out…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her digital debut with Darlings movie. Being a Netflix original, it is a dark comedy movie and has Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma as the lead actors along with Alia. Off late, the makers dropped the trailer on social media and showcased a glimpse of this interesting story. It also made us witness cute Alia in a complete different role. As Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi movie turned into a blockbuster, even this movie will also showcase her in another mysterious role.



Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, Alia Bhatt also wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!" Going with the trailer, it showcases Alia and Vijay as a couple. But the real mystery gets unveiled when Alia and her mother Shefali reaches Police Station to file the missing complaint of Hamza aka Vijay. But in real, they kidnap him and torture him in all possible ways and act as innocent. The trailer also showcased how Vijay used to treat Alia and torture her so, the mother daughter duo try to take revenge. So, we need to wait and watch how will Hamza escapes from Shefali and Alia.

Vijay also shared the trailer on his Instagram and wrote, "Darlings, watch and share this trailer for me? Coz I can't. Mere haath bandhe hue hai. #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix @aliaabhatt @shefalishahofficial @itsvijayvarma @roshan.matthew

This pic is clicked from Darlings trailer launch event and Alia looked radiant in the yellow dress…

A small video of Alia Bhatt from the event! She wore a sleeveless yellow gown and went with minimal accessory attire.

Being a black comedy movie, this Force 2 writer Jasmeet K. Reen directorial is Alia Bhatt's first production venture under the Eternal Sunshine Productions banner. It is also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and will premier only on Netflix from 5th August, 2022! It has an ensemble cast of Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan!