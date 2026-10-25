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All Indian Cine Workers Association supports Shilpa Rao: Artist wants respect, not humiliation
In Short
Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has released a statement on their official social media handle, condemning the disrespectful behaviour shown towards the singer.
Mumbai: Singer Shilpa Rao was extremely disappointed after she was not allowed to complete her performance during an event in Mumbai on Saturday. She could not even sign off as her mic was cut off in the middle of the performance.
Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has released a statement on their official social media handle, condemning the disrespectful behaviour shown towards the singer.
They shared on X (Earlier known as Twitter), "Shilpa Rao was performing live on stage when her microphone and lights were forcibly switched off by the organisers. She remained on stage for some time. After her mic was switched off, another performer, Kutle Khan of the Kutle Khan Project, was allowed to sing in her place, and he began singing midway through her address. Forcibly cutting a performing artist's sound and lighting mid-show, and then handing the stage to another act, is completely unacceptable. (sic)."
They further pointed out how the audience kept calling out Shilpa's name even after the mic was cut off.
"To treat an artist of her stature this way, on the stage of an anniversary edition, is a direct insult to her dignity and to the honour she has earned. When the mic and lights were switched off, the audience stood by Shilpa Rao and kept calling out her name, lifting her spirits," she added.
AICWA shared that they intend to support Shilpa in case she chooses to take any action.
They further warned, “If any artist is mistreated in the future, AICWA will take strict action against those responsible, as per the law. The humiliation of an artist will not be tolerated. We call on the organisers to respect artists. If this behaviour continues, artists will refuse to perform at their events."
"An artist wants respect, not humiliation. No artist should ever face such treatment on a live stage", the post concluded.
All Indian Cine Workers Association supports Shilpa Rao: Artist wants respect, not humiliation
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