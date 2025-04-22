All set for ‘Shiva Shambho’ grand release on April 25

Telugu audiences are all set to witness a soulful journey on the silver screen with the upcoming devotional drama Shiva Shambho, hitting theatres on April 25. Directed by Narsing Rao and produced under the Anantha Arts banner by Bojja Raj Gopal, Doraveti Suguna, and Srisailam Reddy, the film stars Krishna Islavath and child artist Keshavardhini Baby Rishita in lead roles.

Veteran actors Tanikella Bharani and Suman bring gravitas to this spiritual tale, which promises to celebrate Indian traditions through a compelling blend of music, literature, and dance.

Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. The gathering saw an impressive lineup of guests, including BJP leader and animal lover Chekoti Praveen, MLC Goreti Venkanna, Film Chamber Secretary Damodar Prasad, Chitrapuri Colony President Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar, and the ever-versatile Tanikella Bharani, all of whom extended their heartfelt wishes to the team.

Speaking at the event, Tanikella Bharani expressed, “Devotional films are rare gems. This one, rich in tradition and meaning, deserves wholehearted support.”

BJP leader Chekoti Praveen praised the director’s vision, stating, “Shiva Shambho will leave a deep impact. The teaser’s reception is proof of its promise.”

MLC Goreti Venkanna lauded the film’s artistic depth, saying, “This film will resonate with connoisseurs of culture and art.” Producer Doraveti, also the film’s writer and music director, urged audiences to watch the film in theatres, highlighting the strong response to its promotional content.