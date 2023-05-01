Allari Naresh's 'Ugram' title song creates interest in film

Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala teamed up for the second time for yet another intriguing project “Ugram.” The teaser hinted that “Ugram” will be high on intense and action elements. The recently released trailer, however, disclosed that the movie deals with a unique and serious issue. Today, the makers released the title song of the movie. The title alone indicates the nature of the song and Sricharan Pakala gave a pulsating number. Chaitanya Prasad’s lyrics speak about Allari Naresh’s Ugraroopam in the movie. Sricharan Pakala also sang the song with high energy. This will be used as the theme song in crucial sequences. Mirnaa played the leading lady in the movie. Billed to be an action thriller, “Ugram” is produced grandly by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. Toom Venkat provided the story, whereas Abburi Ravi penned dialogues. Sid handles cinematography for the movie, while Chota K Prasad is the editor. Brahma Kadali is the production designer. The film is getting ready for its theatrical release in the summer on May 5th.