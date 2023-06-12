Live
- KTR’s ‘Tokyo dream’ as ridiculous as KCR’s Dallas: Rohin Reddy
- Jennifer Lawrence says wearing flats at Cannes was no ‘political statement’
- East Godavari: Six people killed after car rams into truck in Ananthaplli
- Chennai: Fire in shopping complex, No Casualities
- Cyclone Biparjoy Moving Northwards. Likely to hit Gujarat coast on June 14
- Meta to announce its Twitter's rival app, Project 92
- National Red Rose Day
- DK Shivakumar on a new mission To monitor and help TPCC in Telangana to win
- Schools reopen across Telangana
- Allu Arjun hugs Hrithik; fans expecting their collaboration soon
Allu Arjun hugs Hrithik; fans expecting their collaboration soon
South Indian star actor Allu Arjun and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan bumped into each other in Mumbai last night.
South Indian star actor Allu Arjun and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan bumped into each other in Mumbai last night. They both attended the grand wedding reception of producer Madhu Mantena and yoga guru Ira Trivedi that took place in Mumbai. The two stars were seen chatting and later shared a warm hug, which was captured in photos and is now going viral on social media.
The moment was also witnessed by Aamir Khan, another prominent figure in the Indian film industry, and many other attendees. Fans have been expressing their excitement at the possibility of seeing Hrithik and Allu Arjun working together in a movie. On the work front, Allu Arjun has “Pushpa 2” in his pipeline whereas Hrithik is working for “Fighter.” He also has “War 2” in his pipeline in which NTR will be seen in a key role.