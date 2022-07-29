Allu Arjun Unveils Rakul Preet Singh's 'MASHOOKA' Music Video And Sends Best Wishes To The Whole Team…

Tollywood's ace actress Rakul Preet Singh is busy with both Telugu and Hindi movies. Along with them, she is also treating her fans with peppy music albums. Off late, stylish star Allu Arjun unveiled the party number "Mashooka…" and also sent best wishes to the whole team… He shared the music video on his Twitter page and treated his fans too…



My heartfelt wishes to my favourite person @Rakulpreet & the entire team. Happy to launch my fav's first music video #Mashooka. Hope it touches all your hearts. Telugu : https://t.co/5Z8UlLA6ey Tamil: https://t.co/zPWYw0vXS9@jackkybhagnani @jjust_music @tanishkbagchi — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 29, 2022

Along with sharing the music video, Allu Arjun also wrote, "My heartfelt wishes to my favourite person @Rakulpreet & the entire team. Happy to launch my fav's first music video #Mashooka. Hope it touches all your hearts."

Going with the video, it is all peppy and Rakul looked beautiful in her complete western appeals. It is a complete party number and Rakul will definitely make you shake the legs! Aditya Iyengar and Asees Kaur crooned the song while Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics. Tanishk Bagchi's tuning too took the song to the next level!

Rakul also thanked Allu Arjun by jotting down, "Thankyouuuuuuuuu @alluarjun like I say fav for a reason.. you are the best!"

Speaking about Rakul Preet Singh's work front, she is all having a couple of big movies in her kitty both in Telugu and Hindi. She is part of Mission Cinderella, Doctor G, Thank God, Ayalaan, Chhatriwali and 31 October Ladies Night movies.

Rakul is all set to essay the role of a condom tester in this Chhatriwali movie. Thus, the social family entertainer will showcase Rakul in a never-before-seen avatar. This movie is being directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his home banner RSVP Cinemas.

Doctor G movie is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is produced by Junglee Pictures banner. As the shooting is wrapped up a few days ago in Prayagraj, the film will soon hit the screens.

Ayushmann Khurrana is essaying the role of a doctor in this movie and will be seen as Dr. Uday Gupta. Glam doll Rakul Preet Singh is the lead actress in this movie and she will essay the role of Dr. Fatima Duggal. Along with these lead actors, even Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha are also roped in to play the prominent characters.

Thank God movie is being directed by Indra Kumar and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, Markand Adhikari in association with Yash Shah under the T-Series banner. Coming to the plot, Sid and Rakul Preet's love story will be halted by God of Death 'Yamraj' (Ajay Devgn).