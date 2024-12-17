Allu Arjun’s Bail Under Challenge as Hyderabad Police Steps In

Pan India star Allu Arjun, who was arrested in connection with the Sandhya Theater stampede case, has been released on bail.

Following his release, Tollywood celebrities, including Rana, Vijay Deverakonda, Dil Raju, and Naga Vamsi, all visited his house to show support.

Afterward, the Icon Star visited Megastar Chiranjeevi's home. At a time when everyone was eagerly awaiting the next developments in the case, the police introduced an unexpected twist.

Hyderabad Police has decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the interim bail granted to Allu Arjun. The Telangana High Court's single bench had granted bail to Bunny during proceedings related to the quash petition.

This allowed him to be released from jail and return home. However, the Hyderabad Police now plans to go directly to the Supreme Court to seek the cancellation of his bail. This move has created uncertainty about the next steps Allu Arjun will take in this case.

While there is ongoing speculation about the challenges Allu Arjun may face in the Sandhya Theater case, the notable highlight has been the overwhelming support from the entire Telugu film industry. Recently, popular Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep also commented on the incident.

He expressed that people visit movie theatres to enjoy themselves, but no one could have expected such an unfortunate event. Sudeep remarked that no one desires such tragedies to occur.

Senior actor Suman also spoke out about the incident, condemning Allu Arjun's arrest. He suggested that given Bunny's popularity, both the theatre management and the police should have implemented stronger security measures.



