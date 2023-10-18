Live
- Two months after 'ghar-wapsi', former Madhya Pradesh MLA, wife quit BJP again
- Taxi driver’s murder: Delhi court sends accused to judicial custody
- Vote for BRS will be vote for BJP, says Rahul in Telangana
- Delhi L-G enhances eligibility criteria for obtaining AMR to Kashmiri migrant families
- Punjab CM indulging in drama by advertising prayer at govt's expense
- Massive fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Delhi
- India’s foodgrain production shoots up to record 329.7 million tonnes for 2022-23
- Men's ODI WC: 'Never sledge Virat as he gets pumped', says Mushfiqur Rahim ahead of India clash
- Rs 900cr black money trail detected in I-T raids in TN, Puducherry
- Protesters attempt to storm Israeli embassy in Jordan for second time in 24 hours
Just In
Allu Arjun’s National Award triumph: Fans accord grand welcome with flowers and dhol
Pan-India superstar Allu Arjun, who has received the National Award for 'Best Actor' for his movie 'Pushpa
Pan-India superstar Allu Arjun, who has received the National Award for 'Best Actor' for his movie 'Pushpa: The Rise', was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival at home, with fans welcoming their favorite actor with dhol and crackers.
On Tuesday, Allu Arjun was bestowed with the National Award at the 69th National Awards held in New Delhi, and the happiness among the fans seeing him receive the National Award was at its peak. Following his return to Hyderabad, the actor's triumph was celebrated by the fans with full enthusiasm. The celebration was sort of like a festival.
The video that went viral on social media, shows Allu Arjun in a black kurta and white pyjama. He is seen coming out of the sun roof of his car, and waving at people. The fans are showering flower petals on him, and are holding flags bearing 'AA'. The fans are also seen holding placards of Allu Arjun's movies, while they clicked pictures of the actor.
Allu Arjun has made history by winning the National Award as in the history of Telugu cinema, he is the only actor to have the Award for the best actor.
His performance in the role of iconic Pushpa Raaj received unanimous love from the fans and the masses across the globe. The movie has also received the award for Best Music Direction, which was given to Devi Sri Prasad.
The actor also took to Instagram and shared the photos from the ceremony. He wrote: "Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the Ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone, but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, @aryasukkugaru. You are the reason behind my achievement."
On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his highly-anticipated movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.
The first installment, 'Pushpa: The Rise' depicted the rise of coolie Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars RashmikaMandanna, and FahadhFaasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.