Amazon Studios bags exclusive rights for Jungle Prince of Delhi

Amazon Studios secured the exclusive rights to develop The New York Times' and Ellen Barry's acclaimed story and podcast, The Jungle Prince of Delhi. a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist, a mesmerizing story of the eccentric royal family of Oudh, deposed aristocrats living in a ruined palace in the Indian capital, claiming to be the heirs to a fallen kingdom. The show will be directed and produced by filmmaker Mira Nair. Jungle Prince of Delhi will be based on a story from New York Times in collaboration with Sister Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment.



The show is slated to be an international series that tells the incredible personal story of this displaced family, set against the backdrop of the partition of India, and fits with Amazon Studios' goals of developing and producing content for a global audience.

Statement from Ms. Roper, head of scripted entertainment at The New York Times: "Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ellen Barry's beautifully written tale of the Oudh family revealed deeper truths rooted in the violence and trauma of the partition of India. The moving story, and the 3-part audio series for The Times's podcast, The Daily, were the result of years of reporting and investigation across continents.

Since its publication, The Times has been searching for the right partners to expand the story's reach and we are thrilled to work with the incomparable Mira Nair, and to be producing The Jungle Prince series with Amazon Studios alongside Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, SISTER, and Fourth and Twenty Eight Films."