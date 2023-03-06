Amitabh Bachchan Suffers Injury on Project K Set, Flies Back Home

Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury while filming an action scene for his upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad. The veteran actor shared the news with fans on his blog, revealing that he has a broken rib cartilage and a muscle tear on the right rib cage. The shoot was cancelled, and he was flown back to Mumbai for treatment.

Amitabh Bachchan underwent a CT scan at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and was advised to rest. He also mentioned that all of his upcoming projects have been either cancelled, suspended, dropped, or postponed until he recovers. The actor is currently resting at his home, Jalsa, and is unable to meet fans due to his injury.

Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a pan-Indian film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024.