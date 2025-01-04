Amithab on returning from holiday: Joy of solitude now converts to joys of work

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, fresh from his New Year holiday, is back to his routine and work schedule, finding joy in the familiar rhythm of daily life. Taking to his blog, the actor shared his thoughts on transitioning from the solitude of vacation to the productivity of work. He wrote, “And so we leave this morn(ing) to our home destination... the joy of solitude now converts to the joys of work and routine blessings... routines become a legacy of the aged.”

In his signature reflective style, Bachchan spoke of the simple pleasures that come with age. "The place, the thing, the instrument, the seat, the prop, the utensil... the many where placed, be it remain on the designated place... and within reach... age has its idiosyncrasies... yes indeed... age... is aged... but in the gratitude for all,” he added, appreciating the routine that marks the years and the comfort it brings.

The actor also took a moment to honor the great personalities the nation lost in 2024. Recently, Bachchan shared a tribute to the late figures, including industrialist Ratan Tata, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and celebrated filmmaker Shyam Benegal. He posted a poignant cartoon by artist Satish Acharya, which depicted the diverse backgrounds of the four icons who passed away in 2024, united in their legacy as Indians. The caption read: “A Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh, and a Hindu passed away in 2024, and the entire nation mourned them, remembering them only as Indians.”

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s former Prime Minister, passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92 due to age-related complications. Renowned filmmaker ShyamBenegal died on December 23 at the age of 90, following chronic kidney disease. Ratan Tata, the esteemed business magnate and former chairman of the Tata Group, left the world on October 2024, aged 86. Meanwhile, legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73.

On the professional front, Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, where he shared the screen with the iconic Rajinikanth, FahadhFaasil, and Rana Daggubati. The actor’s profound tributes and reflections underscore his deep connection with the world around him—both the personal joys of life and the collective sorrow of a nation mourning its lost legends.















