Amy Jackson stuns in bold new look
Though she’s currently away from Indian screens, actress and model Amy Jackson continues to captivate audiences with her striking style and presence. Best known for her roles in I and 2.0, Amy is now based in the UK, living a quieter life with her partner Ed Westwick and their child. While she may not be active in films at the moment, her influence in the world of fashion remains strong.
In her latest photoshoot, Amy makes a bold yet tasteful statement. She’s seen wearing a loose-fitting beige coat paired with matching trousers, choosing to forgo any innerwear. The result is an effortlessly chic, high-fashion look that blends elegance with subtle daring.
Amy’s confident styling and minimalist aesthetic reflect her natural poise — proving that even in simplicity, she knows how to make an impact. The look is sophisticated, daring, and fashion-forward, striking just the right balance to turn heads without appearing overstated.
Despite stepping back from cinema, Amy remains a regular on the fashion circuit, frequently collaborating with international brands and photographers. Her ability to evolve and stay relevant — whether through screen presence or style statements — shows that she’s far from fading away.
Fans continue to admire her transformation from Bollywood star to international fashion muse, and her recent shoot only reinforces her timeless appeal. Amy may not be in front of the camera for now, but her influence clearly hasn’t dimmed.