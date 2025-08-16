An honour I will cherish forever: Jaideep Ahlawat’s on IFFM win

In a proud moment for Indian entertainment, actor Jaideep Ahlawat bagged the Best Actor – Web Series award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 for his stellar performance in Paatal Lok Season 2. The announcement was made during the festival’s grand awards night in Melbourne, marking yet another milestone in Ahlawat’s illustrious career.

Ahlawat’s portrayal of Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, a character that had already become iconic after Season 1, was elevated to new heights in the second installment. Critics and audiences alike hailed his nuanced performance, describing it as a “masterclass in acting.” Season 2 delves deeper into Hathiram’s psyche, presenting him as a man torn between duty, morality, and personal battles, while still rooted in his relentless pursuit of justice. His raw vulnerability and understated strength cemented him as the emotional core of the series.

Expressing gratitude after his win, Ahlawat said: “This award is truly overwhelming. To be recognized on an international platform like the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is an honor I will cherish forever. Hathiram Chaudhary’s journey has been extraordinary, and this award belongs to the entire team who poured their heart and soul into making Paatal Lok what it is today. I’m deeply grateful to the jury and, most importantly, to the audience for their love and support. This is for all of you.”

The award adds to Ahlawat’s growing list of recognitions for Paatal Lok, which has already earned him national acclaim at multiple award ceremonies. The IFFM win, however, holds special significance as it underscores the global appreciation for Indian storytelling and talent. The festival has long been regarded as a premier stage for celebrating South Asian cinema and content on an international scale.

Looking ahead, Ahlawat’s career shows no signs of slowing down. He has an exciting slate of projects lined up, including The Family Man Season 3, Meghna Gulzar’s war drama Ikkis, the much-anticipated King, and Hisaab. With each project, he continues to reinforce his reputation as one of India’s most versatile and compelling actors.

Ahlawat’s IFFM triumph is not just a personal achievement but also a testament to the power of strong performances that resonate beyond borders, reaffirming Indian streaming content’s growing global influence.