‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ opens to rousing Sankranthi response, team celebrates success

Star entertainer Naveen Polishetty has once again struck a chord with audiences as Anaganaga Oka Raju hit theatres this Sankranthi, turning the festive season into a celebration of laughter and emotion. Backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Directed by debutant Mari, the entertainer features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, with music composed by Mickey J Meyer.

Released on January 14 amid huge expectations, the film has opened to an overwhelming response from its very first show. Moviegoers are hailing it as a perfect festival entertainer that offers continuous humour while surprising audiences with a heartfelt emotional climax. With positive word-of-mouth spreading rapidly, the makers organised a success press meet to thank audiences for the love.

Addressing the media, Naveen Polishetty shared his joy over the extraordinary reception. He revealed that the overseas premieres itself set the tone, with packed theatres and roaring laughter throughout the film. Watching the movie with audiences in Hyderabad, he noted that viewers laughed consistently from start to finish and were visibly moved during the climax. He thanked fans and media for giving the film blockbuster talk from day one.

Meenakshi Chaudhary expressed happiness over the appreciation for her character Charulatha, calling it a challenging yet rewarding role and her first full-fledged mass comedy performance. She added that releasing a successful film during Sankranthi was a special moment for her.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi said the team’s confidence in the film had paid off, with strong audience connect, positive reports, and expectations of increased screens and solid box-office numbers across Telugu states.