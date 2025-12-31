‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ team kickstart promotions

Star entertainer Naveen Polishetty is gearing up to return to the big screen with Anaganaga Oka Raju, a festive entertainer scheduled for a grand Sankranthi release on January 14, 2026. Backed by producers Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film is directed by debutant Maari. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead, with music composed by Mickey J. Meyer.

With expectations soaring after Naveen’s hat-trick of blockbusters, the team has kicked off promotions in a refreshingly creative manner. Recently, the makers hosted a one-of-a-kind event titled “Raju Gari Pelli Reception” at a Hyderabad hotel, transforming the promotional meet into a lively wedding celebration. Naveen and Meenakshi, dressed as a newlywed couple, danced to film songs and greeted the media like wedding guests, adding a playful twist to the interaction.

Addressing the gathering, Naveen extended New Year wishes and spoke candidly about his journey. He revealed that 2024 was a challenging phase due to an accident that kept him away from shoots, giving him time to recover and develop the story with the team. Filming began in February and wrapped up smoothly within six months, he shared, crediting audience support for his swift comeback.

Calling Sankranthi the perfect season for wholesome entertainment, Naveen said the film reflects the festive spirit and family-friendly vibe audiences love. Meenakshi Chaudhary echoed his sentiment, expressing confidence that the film would strike a chord with family audiences.

Anaganaga Oka Raju is set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 14, promising a full-fledged festive treat for Telugu cinema lovers.