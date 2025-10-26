‘Anandalahari’ review: Godavari romance struggles to impress

Anandalahari, streaming on aha and OTTplay Premium, attempts to portray a small-town romance set in the Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh but fails to offer anything truly engaging or memorable. The series revolves around Anand (Abhishek Boddepalli), a directionless young man, and Lahari (Bramaramba Tutika), a determined girl aiming for an IT career. A sudden turn of events forces them into marriage, and they relocate to Hyderabad. What follows is a predictable exploration of ego clashes, mismatched priorities, and the couple’s eventual reconciliation.

Written and directed by Sai Vanapalli, the show relies heavily on the geographical and cultural contrast between West and East Godavari to drive its narrative. However, this setup feels underutilized, and the story remains largely mundane. While Suresh Productions’ backing ensures decent technical quality, the lack of experience among the new cast members significantly hinders engagement. The first few episodes are particularly slow, with stiff performances and uninspired scenes that fail to draw the viewer in.

Bramaramba Tutika delivers the stronger performance, convincingly portraying Lahari’s independence and frustration, while Abhishek Boddepalli’s portrayal of Anand’s carelessness feels uneven at times. The chemistry between the leads is passable but does little to elevate the otherwise bland plot. Supporting actors perform adequately but are given minimal scope to leave an impact.

The production values are just about satisfactory. Camerawork captures the village landscapes adequately, but the overall design lacks the polish needed to make the setting immersive. Dialogues are serviceable, yet the narrative is devoid of any striking moments or dramatic tension, leaving viewers with a routine, uninspiring viewing experience.

In short, Anandalahari is a simple romantic drama that meanders through ordinary life moments without offering fresh perspectives or compelling storytelling. With its routine plot and slow pacing, it is only worth a watch if you have spare time, and even then, it struggles to leave a lasting impression.