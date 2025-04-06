Ananya Nagalla breaks barriers

Telugu actress Ananya Nagalla is making waves once again, this time stepping into Bollywood with a lead role in the women-centric film Kaanta. Produced by Himmat Ladumor under the Ektaa Film Entertainment banner and directed by Rakesh Jaggi, the film will see Ananya portraying a tribal girl — a challenging and unique role that highlights her growing versatility.

A qualified software engineer, Ananya's journey in cinema began with short films like Shaadi. She gained widespread attention with Mallesham, which opened doors to larger projects, including the blockbuster Vakeel Saab. Her performances in Play-Back, Tantaram, Pottel, and the web series Bahishkarana have further proven her talent and range.

Ananya is among the few Telugu-speaking actresses breaking the long-standing trend in the Telugu film industry, where heroines from Mumbai were often preferred. Her rise stands as a testament to the changing mindset in the industry — one that is now embracing homegrown talent.

With Kaanta, Ananya’s journey takes a significant leap, marking a proud moment for Telugu cinema as a local talent steps into the national spotlight. Her passion, dedication, and consistent performance continue to inspire many aspiring actors from the Telugu states.