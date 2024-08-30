  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Anasuya dazzles in blue

Anasuya dazzles in blue
x
Highlights

Anasuya Bharadwaj, the popular Telugu actress and television host, made a stunning appearance at the Grand Finale of Kiraak Boys Khiladi Girls on Star...

Anasuya Bharadwaj, the popular Telugu actress and television host, made a stunning appearance at the Grand Finale of Kiraak Boys Khiladi Girls on Star Maa, leaving fans in awe of her impeccable style.

The actress turned heads in a striking blue halter neck gown that featured a daring low neckline and a chic high bun, perfectly showcasing her elegant and confident persona.

The backless design of the gown added an extra touch of allure, while her choice of golden jewelry brought a hint of glamour to the ensemble. Anasuya’s look for the evening was a perfect blend of sophistication and boldness, capturing the attention of everyone in attendance.

Known for her captivating looks and charismatic personality, Anasuya has firmly established herself as a beloved figure in the Telugu entertainment industry.

Her latest appearance is a testament to her fashion-forward choices and her ability to consistently wow her audience.

As she continues to shine both on-screen and off, Anasuya Bharadwaj remains a style icon, inspiring fans with her grace, beauty, and undeniable charm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X