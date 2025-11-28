  1. Home
Andhra King Taluka Box Office Collection Day 2: Two-Day Total Reaches ₹5.26 Crore

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 5:41 PM IST
Andhra King Taluka collected ₹1.11 crore on Day 2, taking its total to ₹5.26 crore India net.

Andhra King Taluka opened fairly well at the box office.

The film earned ₹4.15 crore India net on Day 1.

Day 2 Collection

On its second day, the film collected around ₹1.11 crore India net across all languages.

This is early live data and will be updated every hour.

Two-Day Total

The total India net collection for two days stands at ₹5.26 crore.

Occupancy

The movie recorded an overall 20.52% Telugu occupancy on Friday, 28 November 2025.

