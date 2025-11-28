Andhra King Taluka Box Office Collection Day 2: Two-Day Total Reaches ₹5.26 Crore
Andhra King Taluka collected ₹1.11 crore on Day 2, taking its total to ₹5.26 crore India net.
Andhra King Taluka opened fairly well at the box office.
The film earned ₹4.15 crore India net on Day 1.
Day 2 Collection
On its second day, the film collected around ₹1.11 crore India net across all languages.
This is early live data and will be updated every hour.
Two-Day Total
The total India net collection for two days stands at ₹5.26 crore.
Occupancy
The movie recorded an overall 20.52% Telugu occupancy on Friday, 28 November 2025.