Anirudh-Kavya Wedding: All You Need To Know About The Grand Celebrations

It is well known that South Indian ace music director Anirudh Ravichander is all set to tie the knot with Sun Risers IPL franchise owner Kavya Maran. Well, this most-talked celebrity event will be a gala destination wedding and will reportedly take place in picturesque Greece and that too scheduled for a grandeur two-day celebration i.e on 10th and 11th November. This wedding will be a private event and is expected to be attended by close family members and friends.

Although the couple didn’t share any information publicly, the details regarding their grandeur wedding and reception are creating buzz on social media. The invitation cards are already distributed among the prominent celebs of the country and they are designed by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man.

Going with the details of the wedding invitation, it comes in an ivory-and-powder-blue keepsake box and stole the hearts with the intricate detailing and vintage style crest seal.

On the other hand, post-wedding a grandeur reception is being organized for a large gathering featuring guests from film, music, and business industries. The reception is expected to be held on November 21 at a luxury hotel in Chennai.

Coming to the guest list, right from Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay, even Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, AR Rahman, Sivakarthikeyan, Ajith Kumar, and director Nelson Dilipkumar are expected to grace the grandeur reception.

Going with Anirudh’s work front, he is now busy with a handful of prestigious movies like King, Indian 3, Dharman, Arasan, and Dare Devil.