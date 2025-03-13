Anti-Rape ad to screen in theaters before movies, like health advisories

‘Keep The Fire Alive – A Call to Conscious Action’ is a 1.25-minute thought-provoking short film that raises awareness about sexual assault and the need for social change. Written and directed by K. Praful Chandra and presented by actress Samyuktha Menon, the film aims to move beyond outrage and inspire conscious action. Produced under the ‘Under The Same Sky’ banner with support from Charan Tej Uppalapati and Yash Jain, it combines striking visuals by cinematographer Mourya Ila and a powerful soundtrack by Cherub Shirsath. Speaking exclusively to The Hans India, director Praful Chandra explained the importance of raising a conscious generation to eliminate such atrocities in the future. Through its compelling storytelling, the film urges society to keep fighting for a safer future and nurture a generation rooted in awareness and empathy.

Q: Your short film is titled Keep the Fire Alive. How did you come up with this idea, and what inspired you to make it?

Praful: The inspiration came from the Ajikar incident last year. When it happened, there was a lot of outrage and agony in society, and I felt the same. However, I didn’t find anything around me that truly resonated with how I felt. I wanted to voice my feelings, but nothing seemed to express what was triggering inside me. Instead of sharing something that didn’t feel authentic, I decided to create something that aligned with my emotions and perspective. That was the seed of ‘Keep the Fire Alive’.

Historically, when societies experience collective anger, if that anger is directed properly, it leads to fundamental change. Every significant movement in history started with a moment of shared outrage that was channeled into action. That’s what we aimed to do, be a light that showcases the need for change.

Q: Your film is just one minute and twenty-five seconds long. How do you think such a short film can bring change?

Praful: We intentionally kept it to one minute because we believe that if people truly practice their power of consciousness, one minute is enough to trigger change. Change doesn’t require years, it just takes a moment of realisation. We wanted to prove that even in a short span, a strong message can have an impact.

Also, with today’s short attention spans, often shorter than that of a goldfish, it was crucial to keep it crisp, direct, and impactful. Our goal is to spark conversations and awareness in a way that grabs attention instantly.

Q: Where do you plan to showcase this film, and what’s your long-term game plan?

Praful: Our first step was to gain traction on social media and get strong voices to support us. We collaborated with Samyuktha Menon, who resonated with the project and wanted to contribute through her Aadi Shakti Foundation.

Moving forward, we want to screen this film in theaters before movies play, just like the public service announcements about smoking or traffic safety. This is a societal issue that affects everyone, so it deserves that kind of visibility. We plan to approach the CBFC and the government to get approval for this.

Additionally, we aim to submit it to international film festivals, making it a global conversation. We want the world to see our country’s stand against such issues and how we are pushing for change.

Q: As a filmmaker, how do you respond to the criticism that movies contribute to crime, while your film is advocating against it? Isn’t that contradictory?

Praful: Like a coin has two sides, cinema also has dual aspects. Films can either fictionalize events or actualize them. What we are doing here is actualizing a reality, showing what exists rather than creating something imaginary.

However, I do believe cinema should be more conscious of its influence. Human beings are impressionable, and everything we consume shapes us. So, filmmakers have a responsibility to be aware of what they are showcasing to society.

Q: Some movies glorify aggression and violence. What’s your take on that?

Praful: I agree that glorifying negativity can have an impact. When negative things are presented with a positive face, people start perceiving them as acceptable. It’s a delicate balance, cinema should be free to explore themes, but there should be boundaries.

Post-pandemic, filmmakers are trying all kinds of content to bring audiences back to theaters, which sometimes results in excessive aggression or extreme themes. But historically, Indian cinema has carried strong ethical and moral values compared to Western cinema. Even now, despite increasing exposure, we still have certain boundaries.

Q: You mentioned romance and certain themes being present in cinema for a long time. Do you think these themes corrupt audiences?

Praful: Not necessarily. It depends on how a person perceives and absorbs content. If you glorify negativity, that can have an impact. But themes like romance have existed forever without necessarily corrupting anyone. The issue lies in how certain messages are framed and delivered.

Q: So, what do you think should be done to regulate cinema’s impact, especially for younger audiences?

Praful: Proper regulation is key. If a movie is rated ‘A’, it should genuinely be restricted to adults. Unfortunately, in our theaters, nobody checks properly. If a child has a ticket, they can walk in regardless of the rating. That needs to change.

Stronger enforcement of rating systems will help ensure that films reach only their intended audience.

Q: Your film is meant to be a public service announcement. Are you planning to release it before movies, like the smoking and traffic safety ads?

Praful: Yes, exactly. This is a critical message that needs to be seen widely. We want to approach the government to approve it as a public service announcement.

Q: This incident happened last year. Why did it take you this long to release the film?

Praful: This is a highly sensitive issue. We didn’t want to create something that simply expresses anger, we wanted to channel that anger into meaningful change. That required careful thought and planning.

Also, we were searching for the right voice. When Samyuktha came on board, we felt she was the perfect fit to voice this message. It took time, but we believe the final result is worth it.



