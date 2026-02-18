Anupama dazzles in birthday poster

Beautiful and talented actress Anupama Parameswaran’s birthday poster from the complete entertainer 'Crazy Kalyanam' has been unveiled.

'Crazy Kalyanam' stars Naresh (Naresh VK), Anupama Parameswaran, Tarun Bhascker, and Akhil Uddemari of 'Raju Weds Rambai' fame in the lead roles. The film is being produced as Production No. 2 under the Arrow Cinemas banner by passionate producer Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is directed by Badrappa Gajula.

On the occasion of Anupama Parameswaran’s birthday, the makers of 'Crazy Kalyanam' released a special poster extending their wishes to her. In the poster, Anupama is seen joyfully dancing as a bride, and the still is captivating. She will be entertaining the audience in the role of Keerthi in this film.

The movie revolves around an interesting story set against the backdrop of a wedding and promises wholesome entertainment. 'Crazy Kalyanam' has been shot in several rural areas of Telangana. The music for the film has been composed by Suresh Bobbili.