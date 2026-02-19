Kaushik Reddy cross-examined in Danam defection case

Hyderabad: Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday took up the cross examination of BRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy in the defection case related to Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender.

After attending the hearing, Kaushik Reddy said that he had asked the Speaker to save the Constitution. “I was called in at 11 am and the hearing started at 12 noon. I was cross-examined for five or six hours.

They asked me the same question over and over again. They asked me if there was any handprint on the scarf that Danam was wearing. I said the scarf was a three-coloured scarf.

I said it was a Congress scarf. I said that Danam contested as an MP on behalf of the Congress. I provided the evidence that Danam Nagender’s name is in the list of parliamentary candidates announced by the AICC,” said Kaushik Reddy.

The BRS leader said that he had submitted all the evidence. “I have requested that Danam Nagender be disqualified. I believe that Danam Nagender will be disqualified.