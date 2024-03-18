Live
Anupama steals hearts with saree selfies
South Indian sensation Anupama Parameswaran has set social media abuzz with her latest glamorous post. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of stunning vanity selfies taken during the shooting of her upcoming movie "Oh My Lily."
Dressed in a mesmerizing blue saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, Anupama exudes elegance and charm in every frame. Adorned with silver earrings and a black bindi, her curly locks add an extra flair to her captivating look. Anupama's infectious smile and adorable expressions have earned her the title of 'cuteness overloaded' among her legion of fans.
The photos have quickly gone viral across social media platforms, with fans showering Anupama with a deluge of compliments and admiration. With anticipation running high, her fans eagerly await the release of "Oh My Lily" to witness Anupama's enchanting presence on the silver screen once again.