Anurag Kashyap praises SS Rajamouli's directing skills and suggests he would be a perfect fit for a Marvel film, specifically mentioning RRR as a standout work.

Anurag Kashyap, a well-known Bollywood director, recently praised SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' in an interview. According to Kashyap, the film is a prime example of how movies from southern India are still grounded and maintain their Indian identity. He specifically highlighted the song 'Naatu Naatu' as a visually stunning piece that resonates with global audiences due to its rootedness. Kashyap also commended Rajamouli for the effort and vision it took to shoot the song sequence in Ukraine for 12 consecutive days.

Kashyap went on to say that Rajamouli's talent and vision as a filmmaker have not gone unnoticed in the West. Many in the international film industry are reaching out to Rajamouli, recognizing his potential to make a significant impact. Kashyap even suggested that Rajamouli would be the perfect fit for a Marvel or DC film. He added that, in the case of a collaboration between India and the West, it would not be a collaboration but rather the West stealing Rajamouli from India.



It is clear from Kashyap's comments that 'RRR' and Rajamouli's work have made a significant impact on the film industry, both in India and internationally. The film's success and recognition on a global scale further solidifies India's place in the world of cinema. Kashyap's words of praise are a testament to Rajamouli's ability as a filmmaker and the potential for Indian cinema to reach new heights in the global film industry.

