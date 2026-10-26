‘His noble thoughts will continue to nurture, flourish nation in every era’: PM Modi on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, highlighting the revered sage's contribution to Indian culture and heritage and describing his invaluable messages for humanity as a guiding light for generations.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Heartfelt greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. His noble thoughts have been the foundational elements of Indian culture and heritage, which will continue to nurture and flourish the nation in every era. His invaluable messages for humanity will forever serve as guiding lights for the people of this country.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki on his birth anniversary and extended greetings to fellow countrymen.

In a post on X, Gadkari said: “On the Jayanti of Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki Ji, the creator of the epic 'Ramayana', heartfelt salutations to him. Warm wishes to all fellow countrymen on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tributes to the revered sage, highlighting the significance of the Ramayana and the timeless ideals embodied by Lord Shri Ram.

In his message on X, CM Yogi said: “On the sacred Jayanti of the 'Adikavi' Maharishi Valmiki Ji, who through his magnum opus 'Ramayana' brought the character of Lord Shri Ram and the eternal values of Sanatan culture to every individual, millions of salutations.

The character of Lord Shri Ram is a living symbol of the immortal ideals of truth, propriety, sacrifice, and the fulfilment of duty. Even today, the 'Ramayana' continues to inspire all humanity to move forward on the path of righteousness, ethical conduct, and the welfare of the world.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended greetings to the people and paid her respects to Maharishi Valmiki, acknowledging his contribution to preserving and spreading the story of Lord Shri Ram through the Ramayana.

In a post on X, she said: “On the occasion of the Jayanti of Adikavi Maharshi Valmiki Ji, the creator of the Ramayana, who enshrined the sacred tale of Lord Shri Ram in the hearts of one and all, I offer millions of salutations and extend my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow citizens of the country.”

She further highlighted the enduring significance of the sage's teachings, saying: “Through his divine composition, Maharshi Valmiki Ji has immortalized the glory of Lord Shri Ram, His superhuman character, and the great ideals of dharma, truth, and honor for ages to come. His eternal words embody the power of devotion to Ram, the pride of Sanatan culture, and the timeless message for the welfare of all humanity.”

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who composed the Indian epic Ramayana and is regarded as the Adi Kavi, or first poet, in Sanskrit literature. His literary and spiritual legacy continues to hold a significant place in Indian cultural and religious traditions.



