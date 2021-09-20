Anushka to do a prestigious sequel?

Chandramukhi is one of the super hit films in Tamil and Telugu. Superstar Rajinikanth played the lead role in the movie. P Vasu is the film's director. The film is going to get a sequel soon. The second part of the movie will hit the floors soon.

If the reports are true, Anushka Shetty is going to make her comeback in Tamil Cinema with the sequel of Chandramukhi 2. After Nishabdham's release, there is no news about Anushka's next film. She was supposed to do a film with Naveen Polishetty but the reports say that there is no clarity on when the film happen.

Meanwhile, the speculations say that Anushka Shetty will play the main leading lady in the film. P Vasu will direct the film. Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role in the film.