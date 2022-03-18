AP Government allows ticket price hike for 'RRR'

Vijayawada: The state government issued orders permitting high budget film RRR to raise rates of admission. As per the GO, the state government gave permission to the managements of all the theatres in the state to increase an amount of Rs 75 per ticket over and above the admission rates for all classes for a period of 10 days from the date of release of the movie.

Meanwhile, minister for cinematography Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said the orders were issued as the producers represented to the government that they produced the film at whopping cost of Rs 336 crore.

He said the enhanced ticket prices will be allowed after payment of the GST. It may be noted that film producer Rajamouli met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy recently and appealed for permission to increase ticket prices for the high budget film RRR.