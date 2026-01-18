AR Rahman breaks silence on backlash over his ‘communal’ remark

Mumbai: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has responded to the recent backlash over comments he made about alleged “communal” bias in the Hindi film industry, saying he never intended to hurt anyone and hopes his sincerity is understood.

Rahman took to social media on Sunday with a video statement addressing the controversy that erupted after a recent interview, in which he suggested his reduced work in Bollywood over the past eight years might be linked to changes in the industry, including a shift in power dynamics and what he termed “communal” influences.

In his Instagram video, the music maestro reaffirmed his deep love for India, describing the nation as his “inspiration, teacher and home.” He underscored that music has always been his way of connecting with, celebrating and honouring India’s diverse cultural fabric. Acknowledging that words can sometimes be misunderstood, Rahman said he “never wished to cause pain” with his remarks and hopes his sincerity is felt by his audience.

Rahman also highlighted his ongoing contributions to India’s music landscape, pointing to projects such as nurturing the WAVES summit performance of Jhalaa, collaborating with young artists, mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, launching Secret Mountain, India’s first multicultural virtual band, and composing the score for the highly anticipated Ramayana adaptation.

His clarification comes amid mixed reactions from the entertainment community. Some commentators have questioned the idea that the industry has become communal, while others have urged a more nuanced discussion about inclusivity and opportunity in Bollywood.

Rahman’s remarks initially sparked widespread debate on social media and within industry circles, with critics and fans alike weighing in on the issues of diversity and representation in Indian cinema.