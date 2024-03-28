A.R. Rahman, Kailash Kher’s performance oozes Punjabi mitti di khushboo in Mumbai

Mumbai: Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman set the house on fire with his special performance with playback singer Kailash Kher in Mumbai.

Rahman attended the trailer launch of the film at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai's Bandra area on Thursday.

He was accompanied by director Imtiaz Ali, global superstar Diljit Dosanjh and actress Parineeti Chopra.

The film marks Rahman and Imtiaz collaboration after nine years, their last collaboration being the cult-classic ‘Tamasha’.

After the team interacted with the media, Rahman took to the stage along with Kailash and singer Yashika Sikka, and performed the song with the lyrics 'Bol mohabbat seene la, Rabba Rabba seene la'.

The three singers brought the house down as they performed live with fellow musicians who have played in the film.

While Rahman spoke to the media along with Imtiaz, Parineeti and Diljit, Kailash and Yashika later joined him on stage for the performance.

The ambience and the stage gave out the rustic vibe from the interiors of Punjab as the film is based on the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who Imitiaz said was the man of the masses and spoke to the people.

Chamkila is regarded as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced and extremely popular with the village audience. His monthly bookings regularly outnumbered the number of days in the month. Chamkila is generally regarded as one of the greatest and influential Punjabi artists of all time.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is set to drop on Netflix on April 12.