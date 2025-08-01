Live
‘Arabia Kadali’ trailer promises an intense survival drama
Prime Video unveiled the gripping trailer of its upcoming Telugu Original series Arabia Kadali, which is set for a worldwide premiere on August 8. Created by Krish Jagarlamudi and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, and produced by Y. Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments, the series is directed by V.V. Surya Kumar.
The emotionally intense survival drama stars Satya Dev and Anandhi, with a powerful ensemble cast including Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Bajwa, and others. The story follows fishermen from rival villages who are captured after unintentionally crossing international waters. Forced to survive in foreign captivity, the series explores unity, endurance, and hope amid hostility.
Director Surya Kumar said, "Arabia Kadali is not just about survival—it's a story about borders, identity, and the resilience of the human spirit." Actor Satya Dev, who plays Badiri, described the role as "creatively challenging and deeply fulfilling." Anandhi, playing Ganga, added, “It’s a story of strength and hope—portraying Ganga was a moving experience.”