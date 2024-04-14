‘Aranmanai 4’ titled as ‘BAAK’ in Telugu; unveils promo song

The eagerly anticipated fourth installment of the popular horror comedy series 'Aranmanai' is all set to enthrall Telugu audiences as 'BAAK'. Directed by Sundar C, who also essays a lead role in the film, 'BAAK' stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna in prominent roles. With the movie gearing up for release, the makers have kickstarted their promotional campaign by unveiling captivating first-look posters of the lead characters and dropping a promo song titled "Panchuko".





The upbeat number, composed by Hiphop Tamizha, boasts lively beats that promise to keep audiences grooving. Sahithi's witty lyrics add an extra layer of entertainment, complemented by Raghavi's captivating vocals. However, it's the irresistible glamour and graceful moves of Tamannaah and Raashi Khanna that steal the show. Adorned in trendy outfits, the duo's hip movements and enchanting presence add a touch of allure to the song. The promo also offers a glimpse of the movie's eerie and suspenseful scenes, teasing audiences with spine-chilling moments.





In addition to the leading ladies, the film features an ensemble cast including Vennila Kishore, Srinivasalu, Delhi Ganesh, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles. Produced by Khushbu Sundar and ACS Arun Kumar under Avni Cinemax P Ltd., 'BAAK' is set to hit screens in Telugu states on April 26th, courtesy of Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP.





Behind the scenes, the movie boasts stellar technical talent, with E Krishnamurthy handling cinematography, Fenny Oliver overseeing editing, and Gururaj managing art direction. As anticipation mounts for the release of 'BAAK', fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience the perfect blend of horror, comedy, and glamour that the 'Aranmanai' series is renowned for.

