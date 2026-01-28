Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, leaves fans emotional

In a move that has taken the Indian music industry by surprise, iconic playback singer Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing at the age of 38. The decision has sent shockwaves among music lovers, especially as the singer is widely regarded as one of the most influential voices of his generation and is currently enjoying peak popularity.

Arijit’s announcement has left fans both emotional and puzzled, given his unmatched demand across film industries and his consistent presence at the top of music charts. Over the years, he has become synonymous with soulful, heartfelt melodies, delivering several timeless classics, particularly during the early 2010s. Many of his songs continue to enjoy massive popularity and resonate with audiences across age groups and regions even today.

While Hindi cinema remains his primary domain, Arijit has also made a mark in South Indian film industries including Tollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood. His songs in regional films earned him widespread appreciation and strengthened his pan-India appeal.

However, the singer’s retirement is limited strictly to playback singing. Arijit Singh is not stepping away from music altogether. He is expected to continue exploring creative avenues through independent music, live concerts, cover versions, and personal musical projects.

Though the decision may disappoint millions of fans, it remains a deeply personal choice. Music lovers will continue to cherish his unforgettable songs while hoping to witness his evolution through new and meaningful musical journeys.